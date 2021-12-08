AXS TV To Air Dec. 11 Probellum Boxing Event

AXS TV on Saturday (Dec. 11) will air a live boxing card from Dubai as part of a new partnership deal between the network’s parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment and upstart boxing promotion company Probellum.

The event, Probellum: Revolution-World Championship Boxing Live From Dubai, will feature the co-main event bouts between IBF Flyweight titleholder Sunny Edwards and contender Jayson Mama, as well as WBO Bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero against Paul Butler, said AXS TV.

Along with AXS TV, Anthem’s Fight Network will also air the fight. Fight Network will also air a Dec. 18 Probellum-promoted fight from England, according to Anthem officials.

“Anthem has long been a major proponent of combat sports, and we are proud to join forces with Probellum to bring their inaugural Revolution event to boxing enthusiasts throughout the United States and Canada on AXS TV and Fight Network,” Anthem CEO and founder Leonard Asper said in a statement.. “From boxing and MMA, to professional wrestling and more, combat sports content has consistently ranked as one of our most popular programming offerings. We are honored to be part of two historic Probellum events, and look forward to sharing their world-class boxing brand with our viewers starting with Probellum: Revolution this Saturday.” ■