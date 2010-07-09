AT&T U-verse Customers Could Be Sad Men

AT&T U-verse and Rainbow Media Holdings are nearing an impasse

in carriage negotiations just in time to keep customers from seeing the season premiere

of Mad Men.





Rainbow, the division of Cablevision Systems that runs AMC, WE tv

and IFC, said it has been informed that AT&T intends to drop the networks

if a new distribution agreement is not reached by July 14, when the current

pact expires.





"It is troubling that

AT&T is threatening to yank AMC, WE tv and IFC, and leave their customers

without the hottest show on television, AMC's Mad Men, just before the premiere of the new season," Rainbow said

in a statement. "AT&T is acting in an aggressive manner that puts their

corporate interests ahead of their customers. We are negotiating in good faith

with AT&T and are hopeful that we can reach an agreement as soon as

possible so that our viewers don't lose out."





An AT&T spokesperson

said that some of the Rainbow channels "are among the least-watched

and most overpriced per viewer compared to other major programming providers.

They're also trying to force the renegotiation of a contract for one of their

other channels that is not yet expired and force us to carry a new channel that

wasn't even formally presented to us until after the recent July 1 contract

extension."





The U-verse spokesperson

said its contract with Rainbow was originally due to expire on July 1 and that

it agreed to a 14-day extension.





"We're willing to continue to work toward reaching a fair

agreement, but frankly, we seem to be at an impasse with Rainbow so we're

starting to let customers know that Rainbow may force us to remove their

channels from our lineup on July 14," U-verse said.





"If a fair agreement isn't reached by July 14, Rainbow could require

us to remove their programming to try to force us into an unfair deal. This is

about protecting our customers and representing their interests to get the

content they really want at a fair price," U-verse said.





In its statement, Rainbow

went on to tweak AT&T, a telco competitor of its cable operator parent:

"AT&T customers should demand better service by calling 1-877-9-KEEP

ON or go to www.iwantmytvchannels.com."





This is a bit of a case of

the shoe being on the other foot. Earlier this year, Cablevision subscribers

missed the beginning of the Oscars on ABC because of a carriage dispute with

Walt Disney Co.



