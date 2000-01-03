AT&T-MindSpring Pact Worries Dingell

Washington -- AT&T Corp.'s open-access agreement

with MindSpring Enterprises Inc. appears to be costing the cable industry the support of a

key House Democrat: Rep. John Dingell of Michigan.

Dingell outlined his concerns about the agreement in a pair

of letters sent Dec. 17 to Federal Communications Commission chairman William Kennard and

AT&T chairman C. Michael Armstrong.

AT&T replied last week, requesting a chance to explain

the plan in person, "and we have no problem with" scheduling a briefing, a

Dingell spokesman said. He added that AT&T's letter "didn't address the

questions in detail."

Kennard also replied, but the House Commerce Committee

spokesman said there would be follow-up conversations seeking more detail.

Dingell is sponsoring a bill (H.R. 2420) with Rep. Billy

Tauzin (R-La.) that would deregulate Baby Bells' provision of Internet access while

refraining from imposing Internet open-access conditions on cable.

But Dingell suggested that it was time to reconsider that

approach after the AT&T-MindSpring agreement because in that agreement, the cable

industry no longer claims it is unable to accommodate more than one Internet-service

provider.

"AT&T is essentially abandoning that claim, as

well as other technical and economic arguments against open access," Dingell said in

his two-page letter to Kennard.

Dingell, a feared past House Commerce Committee chairman,

is currently the panel's ranking member. He could retake the gavel next year if House

Democrats pick up five seats in the November elections.

Tauzin, chairman of the House Telecommunications

Subcommittee and possibly chairman of the full committee next year, has said often that he

believes promoting Baby Bell-cable competition in data markets was preferable to imposing

common-carrier regulation on cable.

In his letter to Kennard, Dingell urged the FCC to use

AT&T's apparent about-face on technology restrictions as the basis for

re-evaluating the FCC's stance of not interfering in the cable-access debate.

"Whatever your hesitation to commence such an open and

public process might have been before [the AT&T-MindSpring agreement], surely,

AT&T's abandonment of the technology argument requires a fresh examination of

your premises," Dingell said.

Dingell added that the FCC should wrap up the review by

March 30 to give Congress time to enact new legislation, if necessary.

In his letter to Armstrong, Dingell raised several

questions about the competitive impact of the AT&T-MindSpring agreement on other ISPs

seeking to hook into cable facilities.

For example, Dingell said, the agreement calls for cable

access for multiple ISPs only as a result of talks between AT&T and the other ISPs.

Dingell indicated that cable access for ISPs should be automatic, just as it is for ISPs

that seek to use local phone facilities under FCC-required open-access rules.

"What requirements might AT&T seek to impose on an

ISP desiring to reach a customer through a cable connection that an incumbent

local-exchange carrier would be prohibited from seeking or imposing on the same ISP for a

DSL [digital subscriber line] connection? With the technological impediments to

multiple-ISP access no longer a factor, what is the public-policy basis for allowing such

disparate regulatory treatment?" Dingell asked.

He also questioned the need to postpone the effective date

of the AT&T-MindSpring deal until after exclusivity between AT&T and Excite@Home

Corp. expires in June 2002. He suggested that AT&T and Excite@Home could use the delay

to build a customer base that would be unwilling to migrate to another ISP after the

sunset on exclusivity.

"What explains this delay in open access when AT&T

[or the FCC, in the MediaOne Group Inc. merger case] presumably could override these

exclusivity arrangements with the stroke of a pen?" Dingell asked.