AT&T Does TV Everywhere Deal With Viacom Networks

Viacom made a deal with AT&T that will give U-verse subscribers access to more full-length episodes of Viacom programming online.

Customers who authenticate their subscriptions on the websites of networks including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Spike and VH1, will be able to access shows on the computers. The companies say customers will have access on mobile devices including smartphones and tablets in the near future.

More programmers and distributors are making these types of TV Everywhere deals in order to increase the value of subscriptions to customers and fend off potential cord cutting.

"We're excited to give customers online access to Viacom's compelling content," Jeff Weber, president of content and advertising sales, AT&T Home Solutions, said in a statement. "This is just one more way we're offering U-verse TV customers the best entertainment experience, wherever they are."

"AT&T U-verse continues to bring great entertainment to its customers in every corner of their lives, and Viacom networks are a powerful part of that experience that viewers can count on to enjoy on every screen," said Denise Denson, executive VP of content distribution and marketing, Viacom Media Networks.