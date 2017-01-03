CES 2017: ATSC--3.0 Good to Go By Spring
Complete Coverage: CES 2017
Las Vegas — The Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) announced at CES that the suite of standards for ATSC 3.0, the next-gen, over-the-air broadcast system, is on track for completion this spring.
Currently a half-dozen standards — including physical and link layer protocols, captions and subtitles, and watermarking solutions — have been finalized, with more than a dozen in the candidate and proposed standard phase, and another three in draft.
“ATSC 3.0 is the next-generation broadcast platform that has the capability of delivering Ultra HD TV with HDR (high dynamic range), interactive features, and multi-channel immersive audio. ATSC 3.0 will present viewers with more streams, more choices, more channels, and more flexibility,” ATSC president Mark Richer said in a statement. “The new system can also be a pipeline for delivering data to the car, to mobile devices, and to the home.”
Related: Future of TV Front and Center at CES
At CES, ATSC 3.0 will see plenty of headlines, with Dolby showing off next-gen audio features in a Sony TV, LG Electronics incorporating a ATSC 3.0 tuner in a 65-inch set, Fraunhofer including MPEG-H audio tech based off ATSC 3.0, and Verance sharing its watermarking solutions based off the standard.
A Jan. 4 panel at the conference — “ATSC 3.0: A New Broadband Network” — will feature speakers from Amazon’s Elemental Technologies, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Ericsson, while a Jan. 8 panel — “Update on ATSC 3.0 – Next Generation Broadcast Television”— has speakers from Zenith Electronics, the National Association of Broadcasters, Sony, Triveni Digital and LG Electronics.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.