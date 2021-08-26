Atlantic Broadband Snags ACC Network

Atlantic Broadband said it will launch ESPN's ACC Network (ACCN) on its systems Sept. 1.



ACCN carries more than 500 games — regular season and tournament — over 27 sports involving schools from the collegiate Atlantic Coast Conference, plus news and information and original programming. Combined with its digital ACCNX platform that totals more than 1,500 ACC events annually.



Atlantic Broadband, a top 10 cable broadband provider, will offer the games on its expanded basic variety tiers in states with an ACC school and on digital basic family in other markets.



The games can also be accessed via the ESPN app.



“We are excited to add tremendous value to our channel lineups with the addition of ACCN,” said Heather McCallion, VP of products and programming at Atlantic Broadband. “This latest enhancement will bring fans of the Atlantic Coast Conference the biggest matchups in college football and much more just as the season begins."



The ACC schools are Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, University of Louisville, University of Miami, University of North Carolina, North Carolina State University, Notre Dame, University of Pittsburgh, Syracuse, University of Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

