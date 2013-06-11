Athletic Shoe Maker Uses Social and Point-of-Purchase Marketing to Get 'On' Word Out

The running-exercise-workout athletic shoe landscape is

populated by companies which have immediate brand recognition among athletes

and consumers. Names such as Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Puma, K-Swiss, Brooks,

Asics, Saucony, Mizuno, Avia and New Balance lead the way.

One new entry is seeking to find its place in the burgeoning

category.

In 2005, six-time Ironman champion Olivier Bernhard of

Switzerland attempted to reinvent the way running shoes were designed. He also

wanted to improve the efficiency of running shoes and increase the ROE—return

on enjoyment—factor for athletes.

Bernhard's intentions were not totally altruistic. The

intensity of his athletic prowess led to several nagging and reoccurring

injuries, including chronic inflammation of his Achilles tendons.

His initial creations could be labeled Frankenstein-like: At

one point, he cut apart a garden hose and attached the pieces to the bottom of

his favorite shoes. The concept seemed sci-fi, but Bernhard felt he was on to

something. He ultimately began to work with engineers at the Federal Institute

of Technology in Zurich and in time produced what he was looking for: a shoe

design that cushioned the foot on impact with the ground, produced a powerful

forward launch on takeoff and eased overall stress on the body.

In 2010, Bernhard joined with friends and fellow running

enthusiasts David Allemann and Caspar Coppetti to bring what became On—the

Swiss performance running shoe—and CloudTec—the proprietary cushioning and

outsole technology born from Bernhard's mangled garden hoses—to athletes and

the public at large.

On believers and supporters now include marathoners such as Tegla

Loroupe, and Ironman triathletes such as Caroline Steffen and Frederik Van

Lierde. The products are located in retailers nationwide and around the world.

Here, Allemann speaks about the company's unique approach to

getting the word out, reinventing the category, getting maximum strength

from minimalist marketing and converting hard-core and casual runners alike to try

on the On shoe.

You haven't done a lot of traditional advertising to

this point, so how are you getting your messages out about the shoes?

Our main strength is word-of-mouth. The shoe is from athletes and for

athletes, but it also speaks to people who may not be professional athletes but

are active. And that's what our marketing is. If you look at our Facebook page,

you will see how active the people on it are. Our marketing is also focused on

point-of-sale. So we invest a lot into the design of the shoe, in how the shoe

is displayed at dealers, how the people who [sell the shoes] are trained. So we

focus on the design of the shoe, and what people who wear the shoe are saying

to make the shoes attractive and desirable when the consumer is already at the

point of purchase.

Have you been approached by ad agencies and others to

do national and global marketing campaigns?

That has happened. But we don't feel we need that right now because the shoe is

so unique and has such great word-of-mouth among people who have purchased them

and wear them. We don't feel we need to go in that direction right now. We have

received a lot of attention in the press as well. So we feel that through

consumers and through [media] reviews, that is a much more credible way to tell

our story and to build the brand rather than invest in a big advertising

campaign.

How big a role has social media played in getting your

message to consumers?

It has been tremendous. There have been a lot of stories about how we tested

the shoe and how we came up with the final, unique product. Most of the

comments on social media have been very positive. So what better and more

credible way to get out our message than to have people try the shoe and tell

other people about it?

Are you concerned that people who are not marathon or

hard-core runners may not consider buying your product when they are looking

for shoes to wear during casual runs or workouts?

We actually have found that a lot of people who are casual runners or who are

in an exercise or workout program have been buying our shoes. A lot of people

are attracted to the design and the comfort, so from a lifestyle perspective

they are buying and wearing our shoes. They are not looking for a racecar style

of shoe. They like the simple lines and great comfort. That has been part of

our goal: You have to convince the eye, and then you convince the foot. So, for

us, it works both ways.

Even though you appear to be taking a low-key approach

to marketing, how would you feel if a celebrity was photographed wearing your

shoes or someone wearing your shoe won the New York Marathon?

We would embrace that, of course. We have had that happen. A few months after our

shoe was available, a woman called our offices and said, 'This is Tegla. I love

your shoes .' It turned out to be Tegla Loroupe, two-time winner of the New

York Marathon [1994-95] who has competed in the Olympics and is a legend in the

marathon community. She told us that friends of hers were wearing our shoe and

they gave her a pair, which she wore during a marathon in Europe. She told us, 'They

are the best shoes I have ever worn.' And she has been a great ambassador for

us. We are now on the feet of more than 70 pro athletes around the world.

The concept and development of On shoes appears to be

following a similar path to that of Kevin Plank and Under Armour, an athlete

who saw a need, filled it and then worked hard to support its growth. Would you

make that comparison?

I would. The basic idea of On was to have a cushion landing and a power

takeoff. A big part of the inspiration came from Olivier Bernhard, one of the

three cofounders. He has competed in many triathlete and Ironman events. He

became frustrated because he didn't see a lot of innovation in the category of

running shoes, especially when it came to helping runners become more efficient

and prevent injuries. So he looked for ways to make running shoes more

efficient, more comfortable and more fun.

How long would you say from concept to reality?

It took quite a while. He worked with Swiss engineers and tested many

ideas. A problem, of course, was that the pieces of hose [he put on the shoes

while in the testing phase] would come off. So they played with the concept and

eventually came up with the On shoe and the little ports on the bottom of the

shoes we call CloudTec technology. The idea is to have a cushioned landing and

a better, stronger takeoff with each step and also to improve running, make it

more efficient and comfortable, and make it more fun. We have done that. That's

also where the [tagline] 'Run on clouds,' came from.

Nike, Adidas and others have logos that are

immediately recognized by athletes and consumers. Where did the On logo come

from and how do you think it resonates with the public?

The idea behind On is the feeling you should have when you are running. People

who were trying our shoes said they felt more turned on and were having more

fun. So the logo is an 'on' switch. Not just a light switch on a wall, but for

a computer or any device. It also has a clean, sleek look on the shoe, not

splashed on [the product] like some other companies. We believe it tells our

story and stands apart from the other logos.

What is your strategy for 2013 and beyond?

We will continue to get the word out about our shoes and continue to be in

strategic places: in marathons, Ironman competitions and triathlons, and

especially on the feet of athletes such as Caroline Steffen, David Hauss and

Ben Allen, building that core and having more athletes switch over, but also

have people who are not in the competitive marathon, running or Ironman events

try our shoe and see how it feels and how it improves their workouts and

regular daily exercise routine. When you look at marathons and Ironman and

Xterra competitions, it is not just for the intense runners. It is for anyone

who wants to test themselves and improve themselves. You used to have two

different types of shoes for two different types of people: For the average,

casual runner, there were the training shoes; for the pros there were the

competition shoes. With our technology, you now have the combination of both

worlds. It provides a cushioned landing like a training shoe, but also a firm

push-off like a competitive shoe. So you get the benefits of comfort and speed.

Do you still have any of the original pieces of garden

hose that Olivier used and tested?

No, but we do have some of the early concept shoes. I look at them and see how

far we have come and how much we have changed the thinking among athletes about

what running shoes should be.

This Q&A was reprinted with permission of

NYSportsJournalism.com.