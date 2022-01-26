AT&T Readies to Take Back Wireline Broadband Share From Cable With 2GB and 5GB Fiber Services

While the cable industry looks to protect its nearly 70% marketshare of U.S. wireline broadband services with a so-called "10G" initiative that's largely still in development, AT&T said Wednesday that it expects to attack cable's market dominance hard with 2 Gbps and 5 Gbps fiber services that were launched earlier this week.

AT&T ended 2021 with around 6 million fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) customers, while listing U.S. market penetration for FTTH services at around 37%.

"You're going to see our subscriber count start to ramp as that footprint gets larger," AT&T CEO John Stankey told investors during AT&T's fourth-quarter earnings call Wednesday. Stankey said that AT&T is trying to speed up the process for which it deploys fiber to get it into consumer homes even faster.

AT&T added 271,000 fiber subscribers in the fourth quarter, but continued to lose wireline broadband marketshare, with non-fiber internet customers declining by 272,000 and DSL customers dropping by 19,000.

But the Dallas-based telecom -- which has spun off, or is in the process of spinning off, DirecTV and WarnerMedia in order to focus on connectivity tech -- believes FTTH growth will soon take off.

Earier this week, AT&T announced the debut of 2-gig ($110 for residential and $225 for business) and 5-gig ($180 for residential and $395 for business) FTTH services in 70 markets (all listed here).

AT&T Fiber also offers a 1-gig symmetrical speed service for $80 a month, 500 Mbps tier at $65 per month and a 300 Mbps product at $55 per month.

As stated, with just over 15.5 million wireline fiber subscribers after a net loss of 20,000 in Q4, AT&T is looking to claw back market share from cable, which has steadily improved the performance of its DOCSIS-enabled network technologies and left DSL in the dust a decade back.

Earlier this month at CES, Comcast announced that it had conducted a successful "lab test," successfully delivering both download and upload speeds in excess of 4Gbps to a Broadcom modem, using a system-on-a-chip configuration of Full Duplex DOCSIS 4.0 technology.

But 10G isn't in the hands of consumers yet.