AT&T Audience Network Orders Season Three of ‘Mr. Mercedes’

AT&T Audience Network has ordered a third season of drama Mr. Mercedes. There will be 10 hour-long episodes and production starts early in 2019 in Charleston, South Carolina.

AT&T Audience Network expects the new season to roll later on in 2019.

The thriller series, adapted from a Stephen King novel, is produced by Sonar Entertainment.

David E. Kelley will continue to oversee the writer’s room and Jack Bender will direct. In addition to King, Kelley and Bender, Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill Entertainment, Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni of Sonar Entertainment, and Shane Elrod and Kate Regan of AT&T Audience Network will continue to executive produce.

“Mr. Mercedes has resonated with such a wide audience, so we’re thrilled to bring it back for a third season for our customers,” said Daniel York, senior executive VP and chief content officer for AT&T. “David E. Kelley, Jack Bender and Sonar have crafted a series that honors the original work by Stephen King and we can’t wait to see where they take the show in a ‘post-Mr. Mercedes world.’”

The second season, which debuted Aug. 22, took place a year after Brady Hartsfield’s thwarted attempt to perpetrate a second mass murder in the community of Bridgton, Ohio. Since the incident, Hartsfield had been hospitalized in a vegetative state. Retired Detective Bill Hodges did his best to move on from his Brady obsession, teaming up with Holly Gibney to open a private investigative agency. But when unexplainable occurrences began to affect hospital staff members attending to Brady, Hodges is haunted by the feeling that Brady was somehow responsible.

“I am extremely proud of our show,” said Bender, “and I couldn’t be more excited to continue unraveling this story with Stephen King, David E. Kelley and our superlative cast led by Brendan Gleeson.”

King’s Mr. Mercedes novel was published in 2014. It is the first part of a trilogy, succeeded by Finders Keepers and End of Watch.

“Stephen King breaking story, Brendan Gleeson heading the cast, Jack Bender leading the charge…I’m excited,” said Kelley.