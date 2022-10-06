Ashley Etienne Joins CBS News as Analyst
Has been communications director for top Dems
Biden administration official Ashley Etienne has joined CBS News.
Etienne, who was most recently deputy assistant to the President and communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris, will provide analysis to the network's broadcast and streaming platforms.
Before joining the administration, Etienne had served as director of communications for Vice President-elect Harris as part of the presidential transition team.
Before that, she was communications director for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and special assistant to President Barack Obama and communications director for the Obama cabinet. ■
