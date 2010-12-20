An Artist’s Executive

Larry Hagman made an indelible mark on the pantheon

of television history for his portrayal of the

iconic J.R. Ewing, but he may also have unknowingly contributed to the success of CBS Television

Studios President David Stapf,

who in 1986 was working as a young

publicist on Dallas.

“Larry Hagman was a total class

act,” recalls the 52-year-od Stapf. “He

treated me, this relatively low-level

publicist, as the equal to anybody else

on the crew. There was a fairness and

a decency. Those kinds of things, you

don’t realize it at the time, but it sort of

forms who you become.”

Stapf has carried that lesson throughout

his professional career, always trying

to be honest and fair, even when

it has meant telling people things they

didn’t want to hear. “I think all of those

attributes served me well as I got into

more leadership positions, because I

was never going to bullshit anybody,”

he says. “It doesn’t serve anyone well,

particularly the show, which is always

what needs to come first.”

In his current role, Stapf oversees

program development and production

for CBS Studios shows such as Hawaii

Five-0, The Good Wife and the NCIS

and CSI franchises. It’s a position he

never expected to hold, though.

A native of Calabasas, Calif., Stapf

studied English in college and taught

8-year-olds at a school for gifted children

for three years after graduation.

It was a job he loved, but the salary

couldn’t support living in Los Angeles.

So Stapf quit and followed his wife into

TV, first as a publicist at Norman Lear’s

Embassy Television before moving to

Lorimar Television a year later.

While at Lorimar, Stapf became

close with a group that included Leslie

Moonves, Nancy Tellem, Nina Tassler and Kelly Kahl; the latter three eventually

followed Moonves to CBS after

he was tapped to head the network in

1995. It was always Stapf’s goal to join

his boss and mentor as well, which happened

in 1999 when Moonves brought

him on board as senior VP, current

programming, for CBS Entertainment.

Stapf, with his publicity background,

wasn’t sure he was qualified for the job.

“There’s a very supportive, nurturing

environment we work in, so you never

really feel like you’re alone or making

these great decisions all by yourself,” he

says. “There’s a great team mentality that

goes all the way back to Lorimar. So as

daunting as it may sound on paper, I

knew I was going to be supported. And

all the things I didn’t know, I at least knew where to go get the answers.”

Moonves never doubted Stapf’s ability

to step up to new tasks, both when

he fi rst brought him to CBS, and when

he tapped him to head the studio in

2004. “He was always immensely capable,”

says the CBS Corp. president/

CEO. “If you said ‘David, I need an

800-lb. elephant on my lawn at 6

o’clock tomorrow morning,’ he’d get it

there. He just gets things done, and he

does it with class and with dignity.”

Stapf has grown into his role, and

names the interaction with so many

uniquely talented people as the part of

his job he enjoys most. “In a way I feel

like the luckiest talk-show host in the

world, in that every day I get to interview

different, really interesting, smart,

talented people because of the job I

have,” he says. It was as a publicist that

Stapf learned the importance of listening

to talent, and it has earned him a

reputation as an executive that understands

and respects artists.

“He has shown a terrific ability

through his personality and his talent

to get the best out of creative people,”

Moonves says. “And in his job right

now, that is one of the keys to it—finding

the right producers and writers and

actors and providing an environment

where they can work.”

When not fostering talent, Stapf enjoys

taking ski trips to California’s Mammoth

Mountain with his family and, naturally,

watching lots of TV. Besides CBS shows,

he loves Entourage, Modern Family, Top

Gear and cheering on his favorite team,

the Green Bay Packers. “I watch a lot of

television, and I think I probably would

if I was still a teacher,” he says.

E-mail comments to anmora01@gmail.com and follow her

on Twitter: @andreamorabito

