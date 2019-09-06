Arthur Sando, Spokesman for Turner, King World, Dies at 71

Arthur Sando, a communications executive who represented Turner Broadcasting, King World and others over the course of his career, died Tuesday.

Sando, who was 71, died of an apparent heart attack at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

He was an advisor to industry legends including Ted Turner and Roger King, and also became close with Atlanta Braves player, Yankee manager and now MLB executive Joe Torrre.

“Arthur was more than a friend; he was a caring, loving extension of our family,” said Ali and Joe Torre, whose relationship with Sando dates back to their days in Atlanta. “Arthur also served our Safe At Home Foundation as a longtime board member and was a champion for the cause. He had a wonderful zest for life, and his biggest passion was his family. We send our deepest condolences to his children and grandchildren. We are heartbroken over Arthur’s passing.”

Sando started his career as a reporter at WFIL-AM, Philadelphia, a top 40 radio station. He became a TV reporter at WSYR-TV, Syracuse. He then served as press secretary to Rep. James Hanley (D-N.Y.).

He joined Turner as TBS’s first public relations director, building a communications group with offices in Atlanta, New York, Washington, Los Angeles, London, Moscow and Hong Kong as Turner’s CNN, Headline News and TNT expanded around the world.

At King World, which was acquired by CBS, he directed publicity for shows including Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! and the Oprah Winfrey Show.

Later, Sando worked for Larry Flynt on First Amendment issues and, as managing partner of Sando Communications, his clients included the MLB Network, Holding Pictures, Tyson Ranch, R-Water, MonaVie and the UN Foundation.

Sando was presented with the NCTA’s President’s Award in 1987 and was inducted into the Cable TV Pioneers in 2018.

He is survived by his daughter, Jackie Shea, and her husband Patrick, of Severna Park, MD; their children, Sadie and Meara; a son, Michael, of Los Angeles; and his ex-wife Karen O’Keefe, of Gaithersburg, MD.

A celebration of Sando’s life will be held Sept. 10 at noon at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Donations can be made to the Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation.