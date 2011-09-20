Ari Fleischer Joins CNN
Ari Fleischer, former White House spokesperson for President George W. Bush, has joined CNN as a political contributor.
Fleischer launched his own firm, Ari Fleischer Sports Communications, after leaving the White House.
Fleischer willl contribute to both regular and special political programming. his resume also includes press seceretary for various legislators and Elizabeth Dole's run for the White House.
