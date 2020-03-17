Apple TV+ Premieres Child Reporter Series ‘Home Before Dark’ April 3

Home Before Dark, about a girl reporter who breaks a murder story in her neighborhood, debuts on Apple TV+ April 3. Brooklyn Prince plays Hilde Lysiak, who made a name for herself as a 9-year-old when she broke news of a murder in Selingsgrove, Pa. in her own Orange Street News. Lysiak used to shadow her father Matthew when he was a reporter for the Daily News in New York.

Apple TV+ has committed to two seasons.

Dana Fox is co-creator, showrunner and executive producer. She said Home Before Dark is much more than a show about a “plucky little girl who solves crimes.” She described the series as a bingeable mystery and a family show.

“It will make people feel very connected,” she said, to their own family and to others.

Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Louis Herthum and Michael Weston are also in the cast.

John Chu executive produces.