Apple TV Plus's 'Ted Lasso' Tops TCA Awards Winners

Apple TV Plus’s Ted Lasso was the big winner at the 2021 TCA Awards, the Television Critics Association said Wednesday.

The streaming service's freshman soccer-themed series netted three awards, including Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Outstanding New Program, according to the organization.

HBO and HBO Max combined to take home the most TCA Awards for a distributor with four, including the best Individual Achievement in Drama statuette for HBO's I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel. Also, Jean Smart won the Individual Achievement in Comedy award for her starring role in HBO Max’s Hacks. Streaming services Netflix and Apple TV Plus drew three wins each.

Smart also earned a career achievement award from the organization, celebrating the three-time Emmy winner’s acclaimed body of work from Designing Women to more recent roles including the TCA Award-winning miniseries Mare of Easttown.

HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver returned to the winner’s circle in the Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch category, matching the late-night show’s 2018 and 2019 wins. HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show won the category in 2020.

“Television came through in a big way this year, serving up some much-needed entertainment that was a welcome distraction from the real-life dramas of the real world,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA president and TV critic for Salon. “This season’s offerings gave us plenty of reasons to smile in uncertain times. We are excited to honor these outstanding programs as we celebrate 37 years of the TCA Awards, and we look forward to being together again in person in 2022.”

The 2021 TCA Award recipients are as follows:

Individual Achievement In Drama: Michaela Coel (“I MAY DESTROY YOU,” HBO)

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Jean Smart (“HACKS,” HBO Max)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: “FRAMING BRITNEY SPEARS” (FX/FX On Hulu)

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: TIE: “COUPLES THERAPY” (Showtime), “DEAF U” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: “THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: “LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER” (HBO, 2018 & 2019 Winner In Category)

Outstanding New Program: “TED LASSO” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: “MARE OF EASTTOWN” (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: “THE CROWN” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: “TED LASSO” (Apple TV+)

Program of the Year: “TED LASSO” (Apple TV+)

Career Achievement Honoree: Jean Smart

Heritage Award: “THE GOLDEN GIRLS” (NBC)