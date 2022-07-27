Apple TV Plus Unveils Trailer for This Dark Comedy Series

Apple TV Plus has dropped a trailer for its dark comedy series Bad Sisters, which debuts on the streaming service Aug. 9.

The series, from producer Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), follows three, tight-knit sisters who are under investigation from an insurance company looking to confirm how their brother-in-law died-- considering each had reason to kill him, according to Apple TV Plus.

The ensemble cast for the series includes Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson.

Bad Sisters is executive produced by Horgan, Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Faye Dom, Clelia Mountford, Malin-Sarah Gorzin, Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol, said the streaming service.