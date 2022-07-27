Apple TV Plus Unveils Trailer for This Dark Comedy Series
By R. Thomas Umstead published
‘Bad Sisters’ debuts on streaming service August 9
Apple TV Plus has dropped a trailer for its dark comedy series Bad Sisters, which debuts on the streaming service Aug. 9.
The series, from producer Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), follows three, tight-knit sisters who are under investigation from an insurance company looking to confirm how their brother-in-law died-- considering each had reason to kill him, according to Apple TV Plus.
The ensemble cast for the series includes Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson.
Bad Sisters is executive produced by Horgan, Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Faye Dom, Clelia Mountford, Malin-Sarah Gorzin, Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol, said the streaming service.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
