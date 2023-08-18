Apple TV Plus to Roar with ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Series

Legendary Television and Apple TV Plus will showcase Godzilla and other monsters in its upcoming original sci-fi series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The 10-episode series stars Kurt Russell and takes place after the events of Legendary Entertainment’s 2014 Godzilla theatrical film in which San Francisco is leveled by monsters.

The series tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch, leading them into the world of monsters, according to Apple TV Plus. The streaming service has yet to announce a premiere date for the series.

Along with Russell, the series stars Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is executive produced by Chris Black, Matt Fraction, Matt Shakman, Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, Andrew Colville, Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita.

Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse theatrical films, including Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of Monsters (2019) and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), have grossed nearly two billion dollars globally at the box office. A Godzilla vs. Kong sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is slated for release in 2024.