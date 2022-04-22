Apple TV Plus Takes Shot with Magic Johnson Documentary
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Four-part 'They Call Me Magic' series focusing on the life and career of NBA icon debuts April 22
Apple TV Plus hits the basketball court April 22 with a new documentary on the life and career of NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, but They Call Me Magic doesn't play in the same arena as ESPN’s successful sports doc The Last Dance, according to Johnson.
The four-part series follows Johnson’s trek from humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers. It also details the basketball icon's battle with HIV and his evolution into a successful entrepreneur.
While some viewers may look to compare the documentary with ESPN's 2020 Michael Jordan-focused The Last Dance sports documentary, Johnson -- speaking at a Television Critics Association press event for the series this past February -- said that They Call Me Magic reaches well beyond his basketball career.
“The Last Dance was all about basketball and Michael's mindset and attitude toward winning … this is about my family and this is about me being a businessman,” Johnson said. “So it's so many different things that you're going to get out of this documentary and it's totally different from The Last Dance."■
