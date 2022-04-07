HBO's ‘Winning Time’ Scores Second Season

HBO will suit up for a second season of its basketball-themed drama series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty the network said Thursday.

The series follows the exploits of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers NBA championship teams and its core players, including Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson and Kareen Abdul-Jabbar, as well as its owner Jerry Buss.

Winning Time, based on the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s by Jeff Pearlman, will conclude its freshman run on HBO May 8, according to the network.

The series stars John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts and Jason Segel.

“It’s been a thrill to bring Winning Time to life with Adam McKay, Max Borenstein, our phenomenal producing team, and this incredible cast,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive VP of HBO Programming in a statement. “This series not only tells the riveting story of the Lakers’ rise, but is also a look back at a transformative era in basketball, celebrity, and the city of Los Angeles. We can’t wait to see how this team will tell the next chapter of this dynasty.”

Also: Scripted Sports Series In Play for Networks, Streaming Services

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is executive produced by Adam McKay, Max Borenstein, Kevin Messick, Jim Hech, Rodney Barnes, Jason Shuman and Scott Stephens.

Also: Review: 'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty'