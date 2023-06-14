Apple TV Plus’ ‘Silo’ Gets Second Season Pickup

Apple TV Plus has renewed its sci fi-themed series Silo for a second season as the series winds down its freshman campaign.

The series, which launched on the streaming service May 5 and will conclude June 30, follows the lives of the last 10,000 people on earth who live in a mile-deep home that protects them from the toxic and deadly world outside. No one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences, according to Apple TV Plus.

Silo stars Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash and David Oyelowo.

“It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic Silo quickly become Apple’s number one drama series,” Apple TV head of programming Matt Cherniss said in a statement. “As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two.”

Silo is executive produced by Ferguson, Graham Yost, Hugh Howey, Morten Tyldum, Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and Ingrid Escajeda.

Also: Apple Helped Lure Messi to Miami With Piece of 'MLS Season Pass' Revenue