Apple TV Plus Sets Oct. 15 Premiere for Its Latest Documentary Splash, Todd Haynes' 'The Velvet Underground' (Trailer)

While Apple TV Plus finally has a certifiable hit show in Ted Lasso, the SVOD service has enjoyed traction with original documentaries almost since it launched.

And the service has set its next nonfiction watercooler event for October 15 with the debut of Todd Haynes' The Velvet Underground, which adds some long overdue profile to the titular New York band headlined by the late and legendary Lou Reed, and once managed by Andy Warhol himself.

Coming in with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score across dozens of reviews, The Velvet Underground follows an impressive list of Apple TV Plus documentary pickups, which have include Werner Herzog's Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds, Boys State, Beastie Boys Story, Dads, and The Elephant Queen.