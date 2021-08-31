Apple TV Plus Sets Oct. 15 Premiere for Its Latest Documentary Splash, Todd Haynes' 'The Velvet Underground' (Trailer)
Two-hour dive into band headlined by the legendary Lou Reed and once managed by Andy Warhol follows Werner Herzog's 'Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds,' 'Boys State' and 'Beastie Boys Story'
While Apple TV Plus finally has a certifiable hit show in Ted Lasso, the SVOD service has enjoyed traction with original documentaries almost since it launched.
And the service has set its next nonfiction watercooler event for October 15 with the debut of Todd Haynes' The Velvet Underground, which adds some long overdue profile to the titular New York band headlined by the late and legendary Lou Reed, and once managed by Andy Warhol himself.
Coming in with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score across dozens of reviews, The Velvet Underground follows an impressive list of Apple TV Plus documentary pickups, which have include Werner Herzog's Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds, Boys State, Beastie Boys Story, Dads, and The Elephant Queen.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
