Apple TV Plus Sets May Premiere Date for Bilingual Series 'Now and Then'

Apple TV Plus has set a May 20 premiere date for its bilingual thriller series Now and Then, the streaming service said Tuesday.

The eight-part series, shot in both Spanish and English, follows a group of college best friends whose lives are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead, said the service. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds and risk, according to Apple TV.

Now and Then stars Rosie Perez, Marina de Tavira, Jose Maria Yazpik, and Maribel Verdu. The series is produced by Bambú Producciones and creators Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gema R. Neira. ■