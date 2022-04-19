Apple TV Plus’ ‘Now & Then’ Trailer Reveals Dark Secrets

A dark secret kept between a group of college students comes back to haunt them in a trailer for the Apple TV Plus new bilingual drama series Now & Then, premiering May 20.

The series follows a group of college best friends whose lives are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reunited by a threat that puts their worlds at risk, according to the streaming service.

The series, which was filmed in both Spanish and English, stars Rosie Perez, Marina de Tavira, José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Soledad Villamil, Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna.

Now & Then, created by Ramón Campos, and Gema R. Neira, is executive produced by Teresa Fernández Valdés and Gideon Raff, according to the streaming service.

Apple TV Plus will release the first three episodes of the eight-episode series on May 20, with the remaining episodes debuting weekly after that. ■