Apple TV Plus Gives Greenlight to Godzilla, Monsterverse Series

Apple TV Plus will look to crush the competition with a new live-action series featuring the Monsterverse movie franchise.

The as yet-named series will follow the period after the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco to explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch, said the streaming service.

The series comes on the heels of the successful 2021 film release of Godzilla vs Kong, which debuted simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max. Other films in the Monsterverse franchise include 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Monsterverse films have accumulated close to two billion dollars globally at the box office, according to Apple TV Plus.

Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye) will serve as executive producer of the series, alongside Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell. ■