Apple TV App Added to Xbox Series X & S at Launch

Microsoft today announced that its major video game console upgrade, the Xbox X and S Series, will have support for the Apple TV app when it debuts Nov. 10.

It’s the first time Apple’s streaming app, which houses the Apple TV Plus SVOD service, is available on the Xbox console. (The Apple TV app is also now supported by Microsoft's legacy Xbox One console.)

“The Apple TV app gives you access to thousands of shows and movies from one convenient location, allowing you to enjoy Apple TV Plus, Apple TV channels, brand-new and popular movies, and personalized entertainment recommendations,” wrote Will Tuttle, editor-in-chief of the Microsoft company blog Xbox Wire on Monday.

Also read: Microsoft to Debut Next-Gen Xbox Consoles Nov. 10

The news follows a report Monday from Next TV sibling publication Broadcasting & Cable that Comcast-owned transactional service Vudu will also be supported by Xbox Series X/S.

Other streaming apps that have been supported by Xbox One that will also be available on the console upgrade at launch include Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube and YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video and Twitter, Hulu, and Comcast/NBCUniversal’s Peacock and FandangoNow. Sky’s Sky Go, Now TV and Sky Ticket are also supported.

Microsoft is bowing its first major console upgrade since 2014, with it launched Xbox One. The new iteration will be available in two flavors:

Priced at $499, the Xbox Series X is a full-featured gaming console, including high-level gaming computer hardware (an eight-core AMD Zen 2 processor and an RDNA 2-class graphics processor), advanced cooling technology and a 4K Blu-ray player.

The $299 Series S, meanwhile, offers a more compact, affordable solution for more casual gamers without features such as the Blu-ray player.