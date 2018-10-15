Ann Curry to Anchor/Exec Produce ‘M.D. Live’

Ann Curry will anchor and executive producer M.D. Live (working title), a series that seeks solutions for people with medical mysteries. There are ten episodes. Turner and Lionsgate Television are producing the show, which is set to premiere in 2019. It will run on a Turner network, though Turner has not announced which network.

Curry was an anchor on NBC’s Today, and hosts We’ll Meet Again on PBS, which she executive produces as well. On M.D Live, she’ll report “true stories of medical mysteries and crowdsourcing for doctors and people experiencing similar symptoms in the search for diagnoses,” said Turner.

“With a distinguished career as a trusted journalist and reputation as a humanitarian, Ann Curry is the perfect partner to lead our charge crowdsourcing hope and helping our patients solve their medical mysteries,” said Michael Bloom, senior VP of unscripted and live programming for TNT. “Ann is among the most trusted storytellers of our time who will motivate viewers, connect communities and inspire hope. And by leveraging the power of WarnerMedia's reach we will be able to engage our viewers and really help them wherever they are.”

Curry was on Today from 1997 to 2012.

“Real good could come of this. We aim to help break down the walls that still stop people from accessing the medical information they need,” said Curry. “Harnessing the full power of both television and technology to connect people interactively with doctors all over the world is a step toward a future when we are not limited by where we live or whether we can find the right doctor. This is a new way of doing things, a new genre of broadcasting and a chance to help people.”

M.D. Live is produced by B17 Entertainment and Motiv8 Media in association with Lionsgate Television, with Curry, Eric Ortner, Brien Meagher, Rhett Bachner, Kara Kurcz and Brian Lee the executive producers.

Turner’s networks include TNT, TBS and truTV.