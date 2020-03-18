Animal Planet to Run ‘Too Cute!’ Marathon Starting March 18

Animal Planet will run a 94-hour marathon of series Too Cute!, starting at noon ET/PT March 18, and running until March 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The series chronicles “the most precious moments and milestones in the lives of the cutest and most cuddly creatures.” Fan favorite episodes run Sunday, March 23, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Too Cute! ran on Animal Planet from 2011 to 2016. Henry Strozier narrated.

“From furry felines and teacup pigs to playful puppies and rambunctious rabbits, the Too Cute! marathon will include all-time-favorite moments from almost 60 episodes just in time for the spring season, proving that cute comes in all shapes and sizes,” said Animal Planet.

True Entertainment produces Too Cute!