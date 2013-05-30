Animal Planet Orders Sixth Season of 'River Monsters'
Animal Planet has ordered a sixth season of River Monsters, the net's most-watched series.
The episode number is undetermined, but River Monsters' past few seasons have been between six to eight episodes.
The pickup comes on the heels of the show's fifth season finale on Monday, which drew a series-high 2.2 million viewers. Overall, the fifth season was the series' most-watched, averaging 1.8 million viewers.
