Trending

Animal Planet to Develop ‘The Other Dead’ as Scripted Series

By

Animal Planet is getting to the burgeoning zombie game, optioning IDW Publishing’s graphic novel The Other Dead to develop as a scripted series.

From creators Joshua Ortega and Digger Mesch, The Other Dead is set in Louisiana during the next “Hurricane Katrina” among a world full of undead animals.

The Discovery-owned network is targeting the first quarter of 2016 for its premiere.