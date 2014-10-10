Animal Planet to Develop ‘The Other Dead’ as Scripted Series
Animal Planet is getting to the burgeoning zombie game, optioning IDW Publishing’s graphic novel The Other Dead to develop as a scripted series.
From creators Joshua Ortega and Digger Mesch, The Other Dead is set in Louisiana during the next “Hurricane Katrina” among a world full of undead animals.
The Discovery-owned network is targeting the first quarter of 2016 for its premiere.
