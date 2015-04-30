Angela Bassett Returning for ‘American Horror Story: Hotel’

Angela Bassett is back for more American Horror Story.

FX announced Thursday that Bassett will return for Hotel, the fifth iteration of its American Horror Story franchise. This will be the actress’ third season with the FX horror series.

Bassett joins a cast that includes Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Lady Gaga, Kathy Bates, Matt Bomer, Cheyenne Jackson, Wes Bentley and Chloë Sevigny.

Production of the 13-episode Hotel will begin in Los Angeles in late summer, and will air on FX in October. The American Horror Story franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.