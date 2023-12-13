Andre Braugher Dead at 61: Emmy-Winning Dramatic Star of 'Homicide: Life on The Street' Deftly Transitioned to Deadpan Comedic Success in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Andre Braugher, the popular, deceptively rangy, baritone, Emmy-winning actor best known for playing stoic Detective Frank Pembleton from 1993 - 1998 on NBC's Homicide: Life on the Street, and later the straight-laced but decidedly deadpan Captain Raymond Holt on FOX's (and later, NBC's) Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is dead after reportedly succumbing to a short illness at the age of 61.

The Juilliard-trained, Chicago-native Braugher is survived by his Homicide costar, Ami Brabson, along with their three children. His publicist, Jennifer Allen, has confirmed the news to myriad press outlets.

Braugher was known for effectively playing stern military commanders and police administrators, breaking through in 1993 when TV producers Barry Levinson and Tom Fontana decided to adapt a book written by Baltimore Sun police reporter, David Simon, into Homicide: Life on the Street.

His subtly comedic turn alongside Andy Samberg starting in 2013 on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, playing the NYPD's first openly gay active captain, revealed a dynamic range that took his endearment to audiences and peers alike to another level. He was nominated for an outstanding comedic supporting actor Emmy four times for the role.

In between were all sorts of other projects, many of them not playing cops or army guys, such as his Emmy-nominted best-friend role alongside Ray Romano in TNT's comedy drama Men of a Certain Age.

In addition to actually winning an Emmy for his work in Homicide, Braugher won a second trophy from the TV Academy as lead actor in the 2006 FX miniseries Thief.

We always feel a little awkard trying to sum up the enormity and reach of of a man like this. We didn't know him ... personally. So we're going to let statements and social internet testimonials from those who did take it from here.

“Andre Braugher was the actor that others in the profession would always aspire to be. He infused Det. Frank Pembleton on Homicide: Life on the Street with both righteous ferocity and quiet dignity. In addition to his prowess as a dramatic actor, his comedy chops were also on full display as the determined and passionate Capt. Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His performances will continue to inspire future generations and we will miss him tremendously," reads a joint statement from NBC and Universal Television.

Reads a FOX Network statement: "Everyone at FOX is devastated by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, the incredibly talented Andre Braugher. He will most certainly be remembered for his iconic comedic and dramatic roles across both film and television, but he will be remembered mostly for his big heart, kindness and the lasting impact he made on his friends, family and fans everywhere. Andre was the heart and soul of the Nine-Nine and will forever be our Captain. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Andre's family and loved ones at this time."

Andre Braugher. God. I've worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I'll never work with one better. Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon.December 13, 2023 See more

We are saddened to hear of Andre Braugher's passing. Best known for 'Men of a Certain Age' & 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' he was a dynamic performer in drama & comedy. He will be deeply missed. Our condolences to his family & friends. #SagAftraMember since 1989 https://t.co/AMdUVzri9ZDecember 13, 2023 See more