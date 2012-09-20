Analyst Gives Voom First Day Edge in Court

The first day in court in the Voom HD v. EchoStar Satellite

case went well for Voom, and for AMC Networks, which now holds the assets for

the shut-down programming service, according to analyst Anthony DiClemente of

Barclays Capital.

Voom sued EchoStar for $2.4 billion, charging that the satellite

distributor breached a 15-year contract to carry the suite of HD channels.

DiClemente says three pre-trial motions appeared to go

Voom's way, as Judge Richard Lowe III disallowed an EchoStar witness from

testifying, allowed another EchoStar witness' credentials to be questioned, and

sided with Voom in how adversely the jury will be told to treat evidence rule

destroyed by EchoStar.

Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday, followed by

opening arguments. Charles and James Dolan might testify this week, according to

DiClemente.

"We believe Judge Lowe's rulings represent a small positive

for AMC Networks," DiClemente said in a research report. "We continue to

believe that either a settlement for Voom is the most likely outcome of the

trial."

A settlement could include restored carriage for AMC

Networks cable channels, which have been blacked out on Dish Network since

July. AMC Networks claims that its

channels were pulled by Dish to give it leverage in talks to settle the suit.