Analyst Blames Games on NFL Net for Ratings Woes

An analyst is blaming a chunk of the broadcast networks'

ratings decline so far this season on the NFL's decision to air regular season

games on Thursday night in primetime on its own cable network.

With NFL Network's broadened distribution this season and a

new package of early season games, Thursday

Night Football accounts for about 1-3% of the 8% drop registered by the

broadcasters, according to Todd Juenger, senior analyst at Bernstein Research.

The NFL Network games are also the "biggest contributor" to slow ad growth at

ESPN reported this quarter, Juenger says.

"The NFL is a classic 'frenemy' to the TV networks: while it provides their single most powerful

programming engine, it also exacts a toll of some $6 billion a year in rights

fees," Juenger says in a new report Monday. "Now the NFL is taking another

sizeable bite out of its network partners' economics, as the NFL Network has

gained essentially full distribution and now carries 13 Thursday night games."

The NFL Network collects about $20 million worth of ad

revenue per game, Juenger estimates. But he adds that the ad revenue impact on

the broadcast networks is less severe because 50% of broadcast primetime

advertising comes from categories that don't advertise on the NFL Network.

Juenger also notes that now that because the NFL Network had

games in the second half of the football season for the past few years,

comparisons going forward should be more normal, meaning less disruption in the

ratings.