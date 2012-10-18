'American Horror Story' Return Draws 3.85 Million Viewers

The premiere of FX's American Horror Story: Asylum got

off to a strong start on Wednesday, drawing 3.85 million total viewers,

according to Nielsen fast nationals.

That was a gain of 21% over the miniseries' debut last year.

Asylum also improved in key demos, up 37% in adults 18-49 to 2.78

million viewers and up 50% in adults 18-34 to 1.78 million. The first-run episode also rated a 2.2 among adults 18-49, putting it at the top of all cable for the night in the demo.

Combining its replays at 11:05 p.m. and 1 a.m., viewership rose to 5.79 million total viewers, 4.17 million adults 18-49 and 2.7 million adults 18-34, up in each demo against the series' 2011 premiere.

In adults 18-49, the 10 p.m. episode also out-delivered

broadcast offerings Nashville and Chicago Fire and ranked No. 2

at the hour to CSI.