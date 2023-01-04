AMC’s ‘Mayfair Witches’ Takes Flight: What’s Premiering This Week (January 3-January 8)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
AMC looks to cast a spell on viewers with the premiere of its supernatural-themed original series Mayfair Witches, one of several shows debuting during the first week of 2023.
Mayfair Witches, the second Anne Rice adapted series for AMC following Interview with the Vampire, debuts January 8 and stars Alexandra Daddario as a young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches, according to the network.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of January 3 to January 8 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
January 3 – Sometimes When We Touch (music documentary) – Paramount Plus
January 4 – Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street (documentary) – Netflix
January 5 – Ginny & Georgia (returning series) – Netflix
January 6 – BMF (returning series) – Starz
January 6 – Boys in Blue (documentary series) – Showtime
January 6 – The Pale Blue Eye (thriller) – Netflix
January 6 – The Rig (drama) – Prime Video
January 6 – RuPaul’s Drag Race (reality) – MTV
January 6 – Ready To Love (returning series) – OWN
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.