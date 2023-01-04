AMC’s ‘Mayfair Witches’ Takes Flight: What’s Premiering This Week (January 3-January 8)

AMC looks to cast a spell on viewers with the premiere of its supernatural-themed original series Mayfair Witches, one of several shows debuting during the first week of 2023.

Mayfair Witches, the second Anne Rice adapted series for AMC following Interview with the Vampire, debuts January 8 and stars Alexandra Daddario as a young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches, according to the network.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of January 3 to January 8 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

January 3 – Sometimes When We Touch (music documentary) – Paramount Plus

January 4 – Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street (documentary) – Netflix

January 5 – Ginny & Georgia (returning series) – Netflix

January 6 – BMF (returning series) – Starz

January 6 – Boys in Blue (documentary series) – Showtime

January 6 – The Pale Blue Eye (thriller) – Netflix

January 6 – The Rig (drama) – Prime Video

January 6 – RuPaul’s Drag Race (reality) – MTV

January 6 – Ready To Love (returning series) – OWN