AMC to Launch Streaming Channels on Pluto TV

AMC Networks said it is launching four new channels on ViacomCBS's Pluto TV as part of its strategy to make its programming available on advertising supported streaming platforms.

Streaming is adding viewers, while cord-cutting continues, reducing the number of pay-TV subscribers available to watch programming on traditional cable networks.

Stories by AMC, Slightly Off by IFC, All Reality WE tv and The Walking Dead en Espanol will be available starting Friday.

The channels will feature programming that has appeared on AMC Networks’ cable channels, including The Walking Dead; Fear the Walking Dead; Halt and Catch Fire; Into the Badlands; Portlandia; Documentary Now!; Brockmire; Kendra on Top and Mary Mary.

Related: Despite Canceling Upfront, AMC Delivers Buyer-First Messages

Some AMC Networks programming will also be available on Pluto TV’s on demand platform.

“We are excited to partner with Pluto TV to bring AMC Networks’ acclaimed originals to our fans in new ways, as viewers continue to seek greater flexibility and choice,” said Joshua Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks.

“Free ad-supported streaming is an emerging category that gives us the ability to complement the content offerings of our linear networks and other new platforms in ways that serve viewers and advertising partners - all part of our strategy to make our content available to as many people as possible in a rapidly evolving media environment," Reader said. "As always, compelling, distinctive and premium content is at the heart of our appeal and that of these new AMCN-Pluto channels.”

AMC Networks has said that as part of its “Viewers First” content strategy it would be putting more of its content where consumers can find it, as a way to grow their franchises. Kim Kelleher, president of commercial networks and partnerships at AMC Networks, said her company planned to retain all ad sales, preserving a single point of contact for buyers looking for ways to reach the growing number of streaming viewers.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“As we continue to see incredible growth and adoption of Pluto TV worldwide, we are thrilled to join forces with an esteemed and award-winning partner like AMC Networks,” states Amy Kuessner, Pluto TV’s senior VP of content strategy and global partnerships. “Pluto TV is the exclusive launch partner of these new channels from AMC Networks, that offer the perfect escape for viewers in search of the very best television programming that’s easy to access and free to stream.”