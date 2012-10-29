AMC Renews 'Hell on Wheels' for Third Season
AMC has renewed western Hell
on Wheels for third season of 10 episodes.
The drama starring Anson Mount and Common concluded its
second season on Oct. 7, drawing 2.2 million viewers for its finale episode.
Hell on Wheels
averaged 2.4 million viewers in its sophomore run, down from about 3 million
viewers in its first season when it aired out of the highly-rated Walking Dead.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.