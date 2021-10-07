AMC Plus To Debut 'Ragdoll' Series Nov. 11

AMC Plus Thursday released the video trailer for its new thriller Ragdoll, which debuts Nov. 11.

The series, which stars Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Thalissa Teixeira and Lucy Hale, follows the exploits of London detectives trying to track down a killer who murdered six people and sewed their body parts in the shape of one grotesque body, said AMC.

The “Ragdoll Killer” then taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, which includes one of the policemen investigating the murders, according to the service

Ragdoll is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. (Killing Eve) and executive produced by Freddy Syborn.