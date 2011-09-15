AMC Networks Wants More From MSOs

AMC Networks is trying to keep a lid on the costs of the

high-profile hits on AMC, but it thinks cable operators ought to be paying much

more for the channel.

CEO Josh Sapan, speaking at an investor conference for the

first time since AMC Networks was spun off as a public company from Cablevision

systems, says AMC is worth 75 cents a month per subscriber, about double what

the networks gets now.

"The AMC that a distributor purchased and contracted for 4½ years ago is actually nothing like AMC today. It's literally almost a different

channel. A channel without Mad Men,

Breaking Bad, Walking Dead, The Killing and Hell on Wheels is not a channel that has five of the best and most

important and most widely acknowledged shows on the television dial," Sapan

said at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications and

Entertainment Conference Thursday. "We think it is a channel that is deserving

of a rate, if you look at it independent of history and incumbency of 75

cents."

Less than a third of AMC distribution agreements will expire

before the end of 2012 and Sapan acknowledged that value on the screen can be

very different than the result of negotiations in the real world.

Over the past few months AMC, a network that could do no

wrong, has gotten some harsh publicity because of contentious talks with the

creators and the producers of its acclaimed shows. First it had a contract

dispute with Mad Men creator Matthew

Weiner, then Sony shopped Breaking Bad

to other networks because it was unhappy with the terms AMC was offering.

Finally Frank Darabont stepped down as show runner of The Walking Dead, AMC's highest-rated show.

Asked about the situation, Sapan told the conference, "We

really admire and revere our partners who make these shows. And we are also

business minded so we look at the economics of the shows. If a show succeeds

and runs for four or five years, and there are renewal negotiations there tends

to be generally some tension about money. And so we're business people and we

negotiate to do the right thing and to keep our costs in line and keep our

rights as broad as possible."

Sapan acknowledged that can create tension, "but overall we

have, I'd like to think, a harmonious relationship with the people who make our

shows."

Like other media executives, Sapan said that the worries

about a downturn in the economy have not affected its advertisers. He said the

scatter market was up and that the upfront had been strong.

The upfront was the first for IFC, which is making the

transition from network that was commercial free to one with traditional spots.

Sapan said the switch was going smoothly.

"It is going exactly according to our expectations and we

are finding that IFC is appealing to categories of advertisers that want young

adults, and particularly young men," he said.

Sapan has overseen similar transformations with AMC and WE

tv. But he said there were "no immediate plans" to put commercials on its

Sundance Channel.