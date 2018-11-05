AMC Networks Promotes Three in New Management Structure

AMC Networks has realigned its corporate setup. Sarah Barnett, BBC America president and general manager, becomes president of entertainment networks for AMC Networks, with oversight of AMC, BBC America, SundanceTV and IFC. She previously had been president and general manager of SundanceTV. Her new role will include direct oversight of AMC Premiere, the company’s premium SVOD service.

Barnett will continue to report to Ed Carroll, chief operating officer of AMC Networks.

“Sarah is an incredibly talented executive who has distinguished herself leading BBC America and, prior to that, SundanceTV, to new heights with acclaimed shows that have redefined each brand,” Carroll said. “She stands out for being an inspired thinker and innovator who brings a deep knowledge of the business, strong creative instincts and excellent leadership skills to this new role. She’s well-positioned to make even more significant contributions to our success as we strategically shift to an enterprise-wide structure across our scripted entertainment networks.”

Carroll singled out Barnett as "someone who is willing to take some risks, and push creative boundaries."

David Madden, president of programming for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios, will add responsibility for BBC America and IFC programming to his portfolio. As head of programming for the company’s four entertainment networks, Madden will report to Barnett.

“I’m privileged to work closely with David, whose creative chops and deep experience and relationships are going to fuel our forward momentum,” said Barnett. “David is a singular talent and I can’t wait to work more closely with him.”

As head of programming for AMC Studios, Madden will report to Carroll, as will AMC Studios President of Business Affairs Rick Olshansky and AMC Studios President of Production Stefan Reinhardt. Madden joined AMC Networks in September 2017 after two decades at Fox.

“With his breadth of experience and track record of success, David is as good as it gets when it comes to making compelling content people care about,” said Carroll. “I look forward to working with him and his team even more closely in this new role as he leverages his expertise across all four of our scripted entertainment networks and AMC Studios.”

Charlie Collier, AMC Networks president and general manager, became Fox’s entertainment CEO Nov. 1. Carroll said the reorg plan predates Collier’s plans to depart. He called it "a more streamlined approach to content" for the networks in a marketplace where "it pays to be nimble, to be able to act quickly."

WE tv will continue to be managed by WE tv President/General Manager Marc Juris, reporting to Carroll.

Linda Schupack, executive VP of marketing for AMC and SundanceTV, has been promoted to the new role of president of marketing, entertainment networks, with marketing oversight for AMC, BBC America, SundanceTV and IFC. Schupack, a 17-year veteran of the company, will report to Barnett.

“Linda is a clear leader in entertainment marketing, having engaged fans over many years across some of the most iconic and well-known series in television history,” said Barnett. “Her innovation in blending performance marketing with consistent creative excellence is exactly what is needed for the changing landscape of entertainment.”

AMC Networks is not expected to hire more executives to fill out its upper ranks. "This senior team has the talent we need to continue to find success," said Carroll.

Last spring, AMC Networks promoted Jennifer Caserta, former president and general manager of IFC, to chief transformation officer for the company. “This new management structure will enable us to better operate and leverage the strength of our entertainment networks as we continue to position the company to take advantage of new opportunities,” Caserta said. “Consolidating these networks under a centralized leadership structure will also allow us to recognize efficiencies that will put AMC Networks in a stronger competitive position as we move forward.”

Working for Barnett will also be a number of other executives, including Blake Callaway, executive director, who will continue to oversee IFC; Jan Diedrichsen, executive director, who will continue to oversee SundanceTV and the Sundance Now streaming service; and Courtney Thomasma, who will be promoted to executive director, overseeing BBC America.

Marnie Black, executive VP, public relations, will continue to oversee all consumer public relations for AMC, SundanceTV and Sundance Now, and expand her responsibility to include BBC America and IFC.

Tom Halleen, executive VP, programming strategy, acquisitions and scheduling, will continue to oversee scheduling, acquisitions, and promo planning & strategy functions across AMC and SundanceTV, and expand his responsibility to include BBC America, IFC and WE tv.

Mac McKean, executive VP, innovation, will continue to oversee AMC Premiere and expand his responsibility for digital, gaming and new products across AMC, BBC America, SundanceTV and IFC.

Barnett said it is "in the DNA of the company never to stand still."