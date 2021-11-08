AMC Networks Promotes Anne Kelly and Dawn Botti to EVP Roles

AMC Networks said Monday that it has promoted Anne Kelly to executive VP and corporate secretary and Dawn Botti to executive VP, legal and business affairs, at its AMC Studios and Streaming Services.

Kelly has been with AMC Networks for more than a decade and most recently was senior VP for corporate and securities matters and corporate secretary. In her expanded role, she will be responsible for all of the company’s corporate governance, securities and finance, compliance, cybersecurity, data privacy as well as other general corporate legal matters, and will oversee the company’s in-house lawyers and outside counsel relating to these areas.

Botti started with AMC Studios as an in-house lawyer and played a key role in the launch of the company’s premium streaming bundle, AMC Plus. In her new role she will continue to oversee all legal affairs for the company’s expanding AMC Studios operation, including all scripted development, production and co-production as well as worldwide content licensing. She will also have legal and business affairs oversight for the content and distribution of the company’s streaming services including Shudder, Acorn TV, ALLBLK and Sundance Now, as well as AMC Plus and the company’s growing portfolio of ad-supported VOD (AVOD)/FAST channels.

“Anne and Dawn are two talented lawyers who have had a significant impact on our business and are key contributors to our internal legal team,” AMC Networks EVP and general counsel Jamie Gallagher said in a press release. “I am proud to call them both trusted colleagues and to recognize their significant contributions to our growth and success through these well-earned promotions.”

Prior to AMC Networks, Kelly was managing director, corporate secretary and assistant general counsel at Ambac Financial Group and earlier in her career was an associate at Hughes, Hubbard & Reed in the firm’s Securities and Merger & Acquisition Departments.

Before joining AMC Networks, Botti spent more than a decade at NBCUniversal, ultimately serving as the company’s senior vice president of business and legal affairs where she played a key role in the launch of Hulu. She was previously associate counsel at ABC Television and began her legal career in private practice with a focus on intellectual property litigation and transactional work; first at the law firm of Proskauer Rose, and later at Pryor Cashman.