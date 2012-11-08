AMC Networks' Profits Hurt by Dish Takedown

AMC Networks reported lower profits in the third quarter

after losing viewership and affiliate revenue because of its dispute with Dish

Network.

Net income was $36.6 million, or 51 cents a share, down 8.5%

from $40 million, or 55 cents a share, a year ago.

As part of last month's settlementin a lawsuit over the Voom high-definition service (which became a part of

AMC when it was spun off from Cablevision Systems), AMC and Cablevision

received $700 million in cash and AMC's cable channels, taken down form Dish

since the summer, were restored.

Despite the Dish Network takedown, revenues rose 17% to $322

million on new digital and new licensing deals.

"We've enjoyed a long relationship with Dish Network and are

delighted to partner with them again in bringing our channels and programming

to their subscribers," said CEO Josh Sapan in a statement. "While the

litigation and associated carriage dispute impacted our third-quarter

financials, that issue is behind us and we are fully focused on continuing our

strategy of investing in quality original programming."

Sapan added: "We continue to see very healthy demand for our

popular programming from advertisers and viewers alike. We're particularly

proud of the stellar performance of AMC's The

Walking Dead, which premiered last month to become the biggest show of the

fall season among adults 18-49, outperforming broadcast and cable hits

including Modern Family, The Big Bang Theory, The Voice and Jersey Shore."

Cash flow for the company's national networks -- AMC, WE tv,

IFC and Sundance Channel -- fell 5.5% to $116.4 million.

Revenues rose 18.5% to $306.2 million. Affiliate fees rose

24.3% because of digital and licensing revenue, offset by the decline in

affiliate fees caused by the Dish takedown.

Advertising revenues rose 9.1% to $107 million. The company

said the increase was due to strong demand for original programming, primarily

at AMC.