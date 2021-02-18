AMC Greenlights ‘Ragdoll’ Series

AMC has greenlit a new thriller series based on a novel by Daniel Cole, the network announced during its Television Critics Association Winter press tour event.

The six-part series, Ragdoll, will follow the mystery of a London killer who has sewn the remains of six murdered people into the shape of one grotesque body, nicknamed the Ragdoll. The killer taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, forcing law enforcement officers to not only search for the killer but protect those who could be the next victims. AMC will produce the series with Sid Gentle Films Ltd and Alibi.

“We have enjoyed and been impressed with Sid Gentle Films during our partnership on Killing Eve, so we jumped at the opportunity to work with them again on Ragdoll,” Dan McDermott, AMC Networks’ President, Original Programming and Co-President of AMC Studios said in a statement. “This dark yet comedic project written by the talented Freddy has the makings of a fast-paced yet cerebral thriller featuring the premium storytelling and compelling characters viewers expect from AMC.”

On the streaming front, AMC Plus has acquired the rights to three of international crime dramas set to debut on the streaming service later this year. Among the new shows are crime drama Cold Courage, which stars John Simm and debuts March 11 on the streaming service with its first three episodes. Launching this fall on AMC Plus are Kin, which stars Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne and Aidan Gillen, and psychological thriller Too Close, starring Emily Watson.

