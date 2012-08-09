AMC Earnings Up on Revenue Gains

AMC Networks reported higher earnings in the second quarter,

but warned its dispute with Dish Network could hurt profits in the future.

Net income rose 53% to $41.5 million, or 58 cents a share,

from $27.1 million, or 39 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenues rose 12% to $328 million.

"In the second quarter, AMC Networks delivered solid

financial results with double-digit percentage increases in net revenues, AOCF

and operating income. The results were

driven by continued advertiser demand and renewals with distributors, most

recently AT&T, with whom we reached a new, long-term agreement," CEO Josh

Sapan said in a statement.

Sapan also mentioned a dispute with another key distributor,

Dish Network. "Dish Network dropped our networks to gain leverage in an

unrelated lawsuit. The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 18 in New York State

Supreme Court," he said.

Dish stopped carrying Sundance Channel on May 20, and dropped AMC, IFC and WE tv on July 1.

"The termination of Dish Network's carriage will have a

material impact on our revenues, AOCF and operating income in future

periods," the company said. "Although Dish Network's termination has

reduced the company's total subscribers by approximately 13%, the impact on our

AOCF and operating income, if it continues, will be material higher.

At the company's national networks group, which includes AMC

Network, WE tv, IFC and Sundance Channel, adjusted operating cash flow rose 16%

to $135.6 million in the quarter as revenues rose 14.4%.

Advertising revenues rose 13.4% to $130 million led by AMC

Network. Affiliate and other revenues rose 15.2% to $176 million, reflecting

higher sub fees and increased digital distribution.