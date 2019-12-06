Amazon’s IMDb TV Acquires NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’

In perhaps its biggest programming pickup to date, Amazon’s (relatively) new AVOD platform, IMDb TV, has picked up the first six seasons of Dick Wolf-produced NBC drama Chicago Fire and has begun streaming it today.

Access to the series on the free-to-consumer IMDb TV platform will serve as catchup viewing for the Universal Television show, which resumes its season eight campaign on NBC on Jan. 8.

News of the pickup was first reported by Variety, which also said that IMDb TV has acquired all five seasons of Universal TV’s Friday Night Lights.

Previous series pickups by Amzon’s AVOD platform include ABC comedy The Middle.

In terms of movies, IMDb TV is touting semi-recent La La Land and Gravity among its December holiday rotation.