Amazon Ups Julie Rapaport To Head of Movies
By Kent Gibbons published
Exec promoted as fellow co-head of movies Matt Newman joins Prime Video sports group
Amazon Studios has named Julie Rapaport as Head of Movies as her former counterpart as co-head, Matt Newman, was named to a new position at Prime Video's growing global Sports unit.
Rapaport continues to report to Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke while Newman "will take on a new role developing original sports docuseries, films, and scripted projects, reporting to Marie Donoghue," Salke said in an internal announcement.
Rapaport joined Amazon in 2015 as a development executive, coming over from Weinstein Co. "With Julie’s top-notch leadership skills and her ability to nurture a diverse range of filmmakers – from up-and-comers to the well-established – this move will help us continue to build on our great momentum," Salke said. "The critical acclaim keeps rolling in this awards season, including three major noms for Being the Ricardos: Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. Upcoming releases including Master with Regina Hall, My Policeman starring Harry Styles, All the Old Knives starring Chris Pine, and Catherine, Called Birdy with Lena Dunham reinforce our mission to be the Home for Talent. I’m grateful for Julie’s vision and continued contributions to the Studio."
Newman, who was co-head of movies for the last several years, moves to a sports role as Prime Video looks forward to the launch of Thursday Night Football streaming on an exclusive basis this fall. ■
Kent has been a journalist, writer and editor at Multichannel News since 1994 and with Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He is a good point of contact for anything editorial at the publications and for Nexttv.com. Before joining Multichannel News he had been a newspaper reporter with publications including The Washington Times, The Poughkeepsie (N.Y.) Journal and North County News.
