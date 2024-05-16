Amazon Touts Vastly Improved 2024 'Thursday Night Football' Schedule Full of Divisional Rivalries, Fewer Turkeys

After improving its overall viewership by 24% in its second season with a marginally better lineup of NFL games, Amazon Prime Video hopes to keep its Thursday Night Football momentum going this fall with what appears to be a rock-solid third campaign.

“This is our best schedule yet," declared Jay Marine, VP of Prime Video and global head of sports and ads for Amazon.

Marine has the goods to back up this statement. Twelve of the 16 regular-season National Football League matchups featured on Thursday Night Football this fall will feature divisional rivalries.

TNF features the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs only once, but in the package's big "Black Friday" showdown, and against the Chiefs' long-loathed division rival Las Vegas Raiders. The package will see the runner-up San Francisco 49ers twice, both times in division rivalry games.

There will be plenty of star power, too. Controversial right-wing extremist quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his New York Jets will appear twice, while the Chicago Bears and No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams will be showcased on TNF's last regular season game.

And while TNF's inaugural 2022 season featured so many irrelevant games featuring non-contending teams that even play-by-play announcer Al Michaels compared promoting the package to selling used cars, this year's schedule only includes three contests featuring two teams that failed to make the playoffs the year before. And one of those games includes the Seattle Seahawks, which missed out on the postseason via tiebreaker.

Oh, and Amazon coughed up big money to secure a Wild Card postseason exclusive.

Complete 2024 Thursday Night Football Schedule (all times EDT):

TNF Tonight pregame coverage begins each Thursday at 7 p.m.

* Preseason game – Thursday, Aug. 22: Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 2 - Sept. 12: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Week 3 - Sept. 19: New England Patriots at New York Jets

Week 4 - Sept. 26: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Week 5 - Oct. 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Week 6 - Oct. 10: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Week 7 - Oct. 17: Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints

Week 8 - Oct. 24: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

Week 9 - Oct. 31: Houston Texans at New York Jets

Week 10 - Nov. 7: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Week 11 - Nov. 14: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 12 – Nov. 21: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Week 13 (Black Friday) - Friday, Nov. 29: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14 - Dec. 5: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Week 15 - Dec. 12: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Week 16 - Dec. 19: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 17 - Dec. 26: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears

** NFL Wild Card Playoff Game: TBD