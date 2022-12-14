Amazon Set to Adapt Sony PlayStation Game Game 'God of War' to Prime Video Series

Amazon has ordered an adaptation of the Sony PlayStation fantasy game God of War to series, with plans to run it on the Amazon Prime Video subscription streaming platform in 240 countries worldwide.

Rafe Judkins, who previously created and executive produced Amazon's pricey adaptation of Robert Jordan's fantasy novel series Wheel of Time, will serve as show-runner.

The live-action series adaptation of the popular game will be developed in partnership with PlayStation Productions, as well as Santa Monica Studios, which produced the GOW game.

Amazon hasn't described the scope of the production, but it did reportedly spend an eye-popping $80 million to shoot eight first-season episodes of Wheel of Time last year.

Amazon's log line for GOW: "The series follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak -- his wife’s final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the fate of the world."

Academy Award Nominees Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Iron Man, Children of Men) will serve as writers and also executive produce.

“The God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios.