Amazon Says Its 'Road House' Remake Just Had Its Biggest Global Debut Ever For an Original Film

Using somewhat cryptic audience metrics to illustrate its point, Amazon said Monday that its remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze fight film Road House has had "Amazon MGM Studios’ most-watched produced film debut ever on a worldwide basis."

The movie casts Jake Gyllenhaal in the late Swayze's starring role, playing the hero who comes to fight off the bullies in a besieged Florida Keys drinking establishment. Amazon said the movie garnered 50 million "viewers" over its first two "weekends" on Amazon Prime Video.

There was no context as of other big Amazon film titles Road House usurped. There also is no definition of "viewer," (Is it someone who watched the whole movie, or most of it, or just someone who tuned in for 59 seconds?) Also unclear: Was that 50 million viewers since Road House was released on March 21, or 50 million just over those weekend periods?

Whatever the case, the film seems to have been well received, starting with its SXSW premiere last month, which included a standing ovation for Dough Liman. (The director had earlier threatened to boycott the event because Amazon didn't give the film a theatrical release.)

The film scored only a 59% among Rotten Tomatoes critics aggregation, with a 54% audience score.

But Amazon claims that SVOD audiences have taken to Road House, which stars Gylllenhaal as a broke, homeless, washed-up MMA fighter who somehow has the wherewithal to afford and maintain a whole wardrobe of sexy designer shirts ... that can be peeled of real quick and easy in the event strangers come around lookin' for trouble.

And trouble seems to be everywhere in Road House, with Joaquim de Almeida and real-life MMA troublemaker Conor McGregor playing the big heels.

“The groundbreaking, successful debut of Road House is a testament to the hard work and commitment from the entire Road House filmmaking team and the film’s cast led by the phenomenal Jake Gyllenhaal,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement.

“The world is absolutely loving this entertaining, action-packed ride anchored by the performances of Jake, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Darren Barnet, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, JD Pardo, and the rest of our stellar cast. It’s great to see the film taking off with both fans of the iconic original as well as a huge turnout from new audiences," Salke added.