Amazon Salutes COVID Standouts in Docuseries ‘Regular Heroes’

Regular Heroes, about the contributions and sacrifices people are making during the coronavirus pandemic, premieres on Amazon Prime May 8. There are eight episodes, and new ones will be available every Friday.

“We are so proud to celebrate people who are doing so much to transform the lives of people in their communities. This show is inspired by the individuals who give so much to others every day of the year but even more so during this challenging time. They are true role models and we can’t wait to share their stories with Prime Video customers everywhere,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

The series focuses on healthcare and emergency workers, grocery store employees, farmers, bus drivers, delivery personnel, sanitation workers, police officers and others. In the premiere, Alicia Keys shines a light on Trevor Henry, Burnell Cotlon and Athena Hayley as they make sacrifices for their families and communities. Keys’ new song, “Good Job,” will play in the series.

“In addition to shining the spotlight on the heroes’ tireless work and amplifying their efforts in cities including New York City, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Chicago, and Seattle, among others, the series will offer support and assistance with donations of goods, services and more so that they can continue to pay it forward and help their communities,” said Amazon.

Regular Heroes is produced by Amazon Studios in association with Philymack, TyTy & Jay Brown Productions and MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment. Philip McIntyre, John Lloyd Taylor, Laurence “Jay” Brown, Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith, Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino and Jordana Starr are executive producers.